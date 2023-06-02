Wangaratta police seize 2kg of marijuana, hydro setup, cash from cafe man

A cafe owner caught with more than two kilograms of marijuana and cannabis plants growing in a sophisticated hydroponic setup has been fined.
Police raided Scott Jenkin's Wangaratta home on April 28 last year and found two custom built grow rooms with lights, specialised transformers, fans, equipment to mask smells, chemicals and a drying room.
Officers found 2.21 kilograms of dried buds, five small plants, three mature plants and a recently harvested plant.
There was $73,240 in cash in a safe in a garage, which Jenkin said was from the sale of puppies and other money linked to Scribblers Cafe, which he ran with his wife.
Jenkin this week admitted to growing and possession offences, with trafficking and proceeds of crime charges withdrawn.
The Wangaratta father was able to show where the seized money had originated.
He denied selling marijuana, and said the system was to support the habit he had with his wife.
Jenkin said he was using a gram a day and had been growing for about two years.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said the pair had since closed the cafe.
The father-of-two now works in a supermarket.
The court heard he had priors for cannabis cultivation and possession.
Jenkin was convicted and fined $2000, with an order made for the destruction of the seized property.
