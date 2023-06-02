The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wangaratta police seize 2kg of marijuana, hydro setup, cash from cafe man

By Wangaratta Court
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta police seize 2kg of marijuana, hydro setup, cash from cafe man
Wangaratta police seize 2kg of marijuana, hydro setup, cash from cafe man

A cafe owner caught with more than two kilograms of marijuana and cannabis plants growing in a sophisticated hydroponic setup has been fined.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.