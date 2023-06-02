Support continues to pour in for the LGBTQIA+ community in the wake of the postponement of Wangaratta's Rainbow Ball.
However, queer youth activist and Border drag queen Jai Butler said cancelling events wasn't the answer.
He called on Indi MP Helen Haines to condemn the groups' actions and raise awareness of it in parliament.
"We have to find a way forward that preserves safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community and this conversation has to be led by leaders like yourself in the community," he said.
Dr Haines issued a statement in response to the decision to not run the gathering as planned.
"The Rainbow Ball is a major event on our regional calendar. Its positive impact on our young people is immeasurable," she said.
"It is heartbreaking that it has been postponed to ensure our young people and organisers are safe.
"These radical hate groups should be ashamed of their actions. Their attitudes are unacceptable and have no place in our community.
"As a proud ally, I stand with our young people today and every other day against discrimination towards our LGBTQIA+ people.
"You are welcome and loved. You deserve to be celebrated and feel safe."
North East gay trans man Elias, who wished not to disclose his surname, said in light of recent events he may not be able to consider the region home much longer.
"It is a challenge to not only compete with my own demons but to drown out the growing hatred that is targeted at me," Elias said.
"When events like the Rainbow Ball are cancelled due to a small, hateful minority, everyone in our community pays the price. We become less visible, and we must hide who we are at risk of being targeted."
Albury mayor Kylie King also voiced her disappointment and said the council would support Wangaratta to run the event at a later date.
"We will continue to advocate for our local LGBTQIA+ community, and focus on education on the importance of diversity, inclusion and acceptance - all of which are vital to a healthy and vibrant society," she said.
A new date is yet to be confirmed for the Rainbow Ball.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
