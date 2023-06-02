The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East queer youth activist calls for new approach after Rainbow Ball postponement

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No decision has been made on a future date for the Rainbow Ball in Wangaratta, as members of the LGBTQIA+ community and leaders across the region show condemn the views of radical groups that led to its postponement.
No decision has been made on a future date for the Rainbow Ball in Wangaratta, as members of the LGBTQIA+ community and leaders across the region show condemn the views of radical groups that led to its postponement.

Support continues to pour in for the LGBTQIA+ community in the wake of the postponement of Wangaratta's Rainbow Ball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.