North Albury commercial warehouse sells on Ramsden Drive for $850,000

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 2 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
Dixon Commercial Real Estate's Andrew Dixon calling for bids during the auction of an established North Albury industrial warehouse on Friday, June 2. Picture by Tara Trewhella
A commercial warehouse in a sought after Albury industrial estate has sold at auction after strong bidding from four parties on Friday, June 2.

Local News

