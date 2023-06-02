Q: Barton medallist Scott Spencer has missed the past fortnight. Do you expect him to play on the weekend?
A: Scott is nursing a bit of groin complaint but we do expect him to play on the weekend providing he pulls up well after training on Thursday night.
Q: The departure of Kaine Parsons for an overseas holiday will leave a gaping hole in your side?
A: No doubt Kaine will be hard to replace and has been taking a stack of contested marks and has kicked five or more goals in most matches so far. We will certainly have to be a bit smarter with our ball movement going forward.
Q: Who do you hope can help cover Parson's absence and bob up with a few goals?
A: We have got some medium sized forwards who have looked dangerous at times this year like Adam Healy and our midfielders like Luke Fraser have also got the ability to hit the scoreboard.
Q: It's only round eight but the clash with Barnawartha on the weekend looms as an early elimination final?
A: It's certainly going to be tough to play finals on whoever loses. Barnawartha has been playing some really good footy and it will be interesting to see how we stack up against a side that won't lack any confidence.
Q: Which match-up can't you afford to get wrong on the weekend if you are to win?
A: From all reports Jarrad Farwell has been enjoying a dominant season in the midfield and we can't afford to let him get off the leash. Cam McNeill is back from a year off and you can't afford to let someone who has won four Barton medals roam free and not expect to pay a price.
ROUND EIGHT
Saturday, June 3
Thurgoona v Mitta Utd
Beechworth v Dederang-MB
Tallangatta v Barnawartha
Rutherglen v Yackandandah
Kiewa-SC v Wod. Saints
Wahgunyah v Chiltern
It may only be round eight but the stakes are high because the loser of Saturday's clash can start planning its trip away if the early season form is any guide. The departure of Kaine Parsons overseas tips the scales firmly in favour of Barnawartha but the home side could welcome back Scott Spencer who could have a field day against the Tigers who lack a reliable ruckman.
Verdict: Barnawartha by nine points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.