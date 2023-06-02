Dozens of people from teenagers to nonagenarians took part in an inaugural National Reconciliation Week event in Deniliquin on Thursday, June 1.
The community recognition walk, with the theme of walk together, talk together, work together, support each other, led participants through the town, with stops to hear about points of interest.
Organiser Steve Fawns said more than 100 people attended, including school students and adults.
"There was a couple, he was in his 90s, and he was determined to do the walk in his wheelie walker," Mr Fawns said.
Yarkuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre manager David Crew talked to the crowd about the area's Indigenous history, such as its focus on net and basket making and weaving, and geographic features.
"What he referred to as Deniliquin's first supermarket, which was a swamp land where the ancient community found all sorts of food," Mr Fawns said.
IN THE NEWS:
The walkers were encouraged to find someone they didn't know "and ask about who they were, not what they did".
Deniliquin High School students provided morning tea to end an event Mr Fawns described as an "overwhelming success" that may be held again.
"The part that's yet to come is the work, so we walked and we talked and now we need to work and support each other through the year," he said.
Organisers thanked Yarkuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre and Deniliquin's First Nations community for supporting the walk.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.