Tom Hargreave has recently returned from the Kokoda Trail and will never forget the 'rock'.
"There was a surgeon who was doing his surgery on this rock, which was probably half an hour walk from a major battle station," he recalled.
"There were a few amputees and the soldiers had to climb back up the ridge to their post, it was a 10km walk up the track, they had to do it without a leg, one bloke crawled the whole way."
The Kokoda campaign in World War II sits behind only Gallipoli in World War I in the Australian psyche.
It was a ferocious campaign between the Allies, primarily Australians, and the Japanese over a 96km track, which is only passable on foot, through the Owen Stanley Range in Papua New Guinea.
Hargreave is Lavington's football captain in the Ovens and Murray Football League and with the interleague bye on May 20, he was able to complete the eight-day trek and not miss a game.
"I've always loved history and always wanted to do it to gain an understanding of what the soldiers went through," he suggested.
While no person who climbs the Kokoda Trail now could ever compare their trek to what the soldiers experienced, it still provides a fascinating insight into our history.
It reaches an elevation of 2490m. Australia's tallest mountain - Mount Kosciuszko - is 2228m.
"For someone like me, who's relatively fit because I play footy, I didn't find it too hard physically, but talking to other people in the group, who do a walk here and there, they found it tough," Hargreave explained.
"I think there were 30 river crossings, mentally it was tougher for me.
"I reckon the worst time mentally was day two or three, it was only early and we had a lot of days left and I think it rained pretty much the whole time.
"We went up this ridge in the morning and the rest of the day was going downhill.
"It was hard in the wet, it was very slippery and that's where the locals helped, they saved me so many times.
"They had to grab me to keep me upright, there were a lot of people slipping over.
"It pelts down (rain) for a bit, then goes away and the sun will come out for five minutes, then starts belting down again.
"The first day it was definitely over 30 degrees, but the further we got up, it got a bit better."
Six-hundred Australians and more than 10,000 Japanese died over the five-month campaign with many from both sides suffering from a variety of health issues, including malaria and dysentery.
"The soldiers ended up cutting holes in their trousers so they could just got to the toilet whenever they wanted," he recalled.
He admits it was an emotional time.
"There were six or seven that did get emotional, it was an eerie place, knowing the battles that happened there," he said.
Hargreave had a family member in World War I and he's planning a visit.
"I've always wanted to be at Gallipoli on Anzac Day," he remarked.
"Seeing something like Kokoda makes you a better person."
