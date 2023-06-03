WHEN full-back Jarrad MacVean plays his 300th division one game on Wednesday, he will become the second Wombat to do so after brother Josh notched the milestone last month.
The brothers have spent a good deal of those 300 in full-back together when Jarrad, 34, provided the brick-wall defence and Josh, 40, the attacking rebound.
"We don't even have to talk, we just play together," Josh said.
"He plays a little bit more defensive, I play a little bit more attacking.
"When I play fullback with him, it is what it is; I do what I do, he does what he does, and we meet in the middle somewhere."
Jarrad says sometimes they talk.
"We might snap at each other every now and then, but it's not too bad," he said.
The Albury-based Wombats are enjoying a surge up the ladder this year and sit fourth, but it very nearly wasn't the case for Josh who hung up the shinpads and stick during Covid.
But the stalwart - who has two premierships with his brother - shouldn't have watched round one.
"I wasn't planning on playing again but I went and watched a game; when the game finished I said give me a uniform I'll be here next week," Josh said.
"I'm enjoying it this year. Things are coming together well.
"It's a different feeling. If we can make finals that'd be a positive."
While coach James Trenery describes both players as ultra consistent, good leaders on the field, hard and committed, Jarrad has the answer about who is best.
"He's the better player, Josh is very good. He can play anywhere, fullback or midfield, wherever we need him," Jarrad said.
Josh has played 72 games for representative side the Spitfires, including through the halves, but he rates his little brother as well.
"He tackles very well. He put his head where no one else will," Josh said.
That courage in the defensive circle once saw Josh spend his Monday driving his brother around Albury looking for an available dentist after a lifted ball knocked Jarrad's teeth in.
"That one sucked. But the repair job was good."
Trenery said it was a rare event for a player to notch 300 games in Hockey Albury-Wodonga's top flight.
"You don't play that many games without being high quality players," he said.
"They're just so consistent. They're different players but they both give 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time.
"They like winning and a small injury doesn't bring them off, getting hit by the ball doesn't bring them off, they keep going, which is a great attitude for others to watch and see."
