Brothers Josh and Jarrad MacVean set to become 300-gamers within weeks of each other

JC
By John Conroy
June 3 2023 - 10:30am
Jarrad and Josh MacVean are the first Wombats to notch 300 division one games, passing the milestone just weeks apart. Pictures by Tara Trewhella
WHEN full-back Jarrad MacVean plays his 300th division one game on Wednesday, he will become the second Wombat to do so after brother Josh notched the milestone last month.

