Decision on Wangaratta appeal, which was expected on Friday, held over

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 1:54pm
Wangaratta players run through the banner, prior to last year's grand final.
A decision on Wangaratta's appeal to regain the 2022 premiership flag has been held over until next week.

