Decision on Wangaratta appeal, which was expected on Friday, held over

A decision on Wangaratta's appeal to regain the 2022 premiership flag has been held over until next week.
The following information has just been provided from AFL House.
"In regard to the Region Appeal Committee process, AFLNEB had previously indicated that they would endeavour to provide an update by Friday 2 June 2023.
Please note that a determination of the Region Appeal Committee will not be provided today and requires more time, with clubs advised of a revised timeline to achieve a determination, with an aim of Friday 9 June 2023."
Written submissions were due on Friday, May 26.
Wangaratta won the 2022 grand final against Yarrawonga by three points, but had the flag stripped by the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League board after the club breached the league's $125,000 salary cap.
More to follow.
