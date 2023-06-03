New lease on life for old Three Legged Dog building after 16 years

A prominent Albury nightspot which hasn't served a drink for 16 years has finally found a new use.
The Three Legged Dog closed in 2007 and has struggled to find a new tenant.
A listing shows it was leased on Monday.
The property had previously been the Wee Willies restaurant before undergoing a renovation in 2006 and adopting its new name.
The venue was named after a canine, Nessa, who was rescued from a Bali beach.
The building, which features a distinctly 2000s era interior design, had been listed for lease for years.
It still contains equipment including refrigerators, a full working kitchen, dusty tables and chairs and a pool table.
Bottles of alcohol have still been visible inside the disused property.
Documents list David Paul as the liquor licence holder, with an advertisement from agent Stanley and Martin noting a full hotel licence is available.
The future of the business is unclear, with the property previously listed as being leased on October 6, 2021.
The site never traded after the 2021 change.
Data shows the site sold for $650,000 in August 1996, was listed for rent for $179,000 per year in 2019, and was most recently listed for $170,000 per year.
The most recent listing notes the 849 square metre building was available for immediate occupancy and was fully fitted out.
"Premises lends itself to a combination of food and beverage, retail and commercial premises (subject to council approval)," it states.
