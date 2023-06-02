Chelsea Burns is loving her netball more than ever just months after breaking her ankle in a freak accident.
The 20-year-old Jindera attacker had just played in the Hume League grand final when it happened.
"Silly Sunday got a bit too silly and I broke my ankle trying to tackle one of the footballers," Burns revealed.
"I don't even know what we were doing, we were just tackling each other but it didn't turn out well.
"The recovery was very long - physio, a lot of podiatry appointments and days on the couch eating a lot of food.
"It was about nine weeks of no exercise so I lost a lot of fitness and I've really had to catch up."
But the former North Albury player has since been a key component of the Bulldogs side which has won six of its first seven games to sit four points behind reigning premier Osborne.
"The best years I've ever had were this year and last year at Jindera," Burns said.
"I went through a phase where I lost confidence but at Jindera, everyone picks you up.
"That's where my enjoyment has come from; all the friends and how welcoming they are.
"Being able to play with my cousins, Tegan and Tayla (Vogel) is just the best because I was always too young.
"Tayla's centre, Tegan's WA and I'm GA so there's no getting away from family!
"It's really good, honestly, the love on the court not only from the family but our friends is awesome.
"My team lifts me up so much.
"Sometimes, as a shooter, if you miss a couple of goals, you drop your head but with the team I have surrounding me, they're immediately like 'come on Chels, you can do it' and now I've got a positive outlook."
The only game Jindera has dropped so far was a five-goal loss at the hands of the Tigers in round five.
"We're not going to give up easily," Burns insisted.
"We all love playing with each other, that's the main thing, whatever the outcome.
"We really hope that it is a positive one but we're all just enjoying the netball.
"Our team is incredible, we're like a family and the new additions to the team have fitted in so well."
Jindera plays host to Lockhart on Saturday.
