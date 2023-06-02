The Border Mail
Decision on Wangaratta's appeal to reclaim 2022 premiership held over

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 3 2023 - 9:00am
Wangaratta players just ahead of the start to last year's grand final.
A determination of the Region Appeal Committee will not be provided today.

- Statement from AFL House on Friday

The Ovens and Murray Football League faces another week of uncertainty over whether it will have a premier crowned for 2022.

