A determination of the Region Appeal Committee will not be provided today.- Statement from AFL House on Friday
The Ovens and Murray Football League faces another week of uncertainty over whether it will have a premier crowned for 2022.
A decision on Wangaratta's appeal to regain the premiership flag has been held over until next week.
It was originally thought a decision would have been made on Friday, June 2, but AFL House released this updated information at 2.22pm on Friday, June 2.
"In regard to the Region Appeal Committee process, AFLNEB had previously indicated that they would endeavour to provide an update by Friday 2 June 2023.
Please note that a determination of the Region Appeal Committee will not be provided today and requires more time, with clubs advised of a revised timeline to achieve a determination, with an aim of Friday 9 June 2023."
Written submissions were due on Friday, May 26.
Wangaratta won the 2022 grand final against Yarrawonga by three points, but had the flag stripped by the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League board after the club breached the league's $125,000 salary cap.
In came on top of the punishment from the AFLNEB Disciplinary Committee.
It handed down three sanctions: a $28,000 fine, the club being ineligible to compete for premiership points in the first two games and the player points allowable reduced from 40 to 36.
In December 2022, Wangaratta self-reported an overpayment due to an administrative error and the breach was rectified, once identified.
Wangaratta, in fourth spot, is away to Myrtleford on Saturday, June 3.
