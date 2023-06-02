WANGARATTA Mapgies' Charley Holland-Dean will make his Bushrangers debut when the side takes on Northern Knights in Melbourne today.
Holland-Dean was part of the Pies' under-18 premiership side last year, kicking three goals, and was one of the Ovens and Murray's best in the interleague side's 59-point win against Goulburn Valley a fortnight ago.
"He's a crafty forward, very good overhead for his size and kicks the ball well with both feet," Bushrangers' regional talent operations lead Mick Wilson said.
"It's exciting he gets his chance tomorrow."
Lavington's Nick Paton also regains his position while Myrtleford's Toby Cossor returns after a week out with illness.
But Corowa-Rutherglen's Jedd Longmire returns to the Collingwood VFL side after an influential two weeks with the Bushrangers while Albury pair Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard are away on Allies duties in Adelaide.
The Bushrangers let slip a 30-point second half lead to go down by seven in the two sides' encounter at Norm Minns Oval earlier this season.
Meanwhile, Wodonga's Neeve Taylor will be among four debutants in the girls side.
