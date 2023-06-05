YOUR SAY: Feeling heard and appreciated the crux of Voice referendum

We all like to have our voice heard. It has been shown that the lives of people improve when they feel they have been heard and appreciated. This is what I believe is at the crux of the Voice referendum.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart is just that - a cry from the heart of a people who have lived on this continent for up to 65,000 years. That is about 3000 generations!
These people have been crying out for their voice to be heard for over 150 years. It started from the cry of William Barak for justice to be shown to the Aboriginal settlement of Coranderrk near Healesville in the 1870s. Then this was followed with the 1887 Maloga petition, William Cooper's 1937 petition, the 1963 Yirrkala bark petition, the 1988 Barunga Statement, the 2001 reconciliation declaration, the 2016 Redfern Statement and many more.
Surely we can acknowledge the leadership and courage of Aboriginal people over many generations and at last give them the right to speak to Parliament. That is all. Our parliamentarians then get to decide what to do.
For too long the newcomers to this great land have told the First Nations people what to do and what is good for them. Now let them speak to us about how we can all work together to bridge the gap in so many ways. This is not divisive, it is unifying. This is not racist, it is justice. It is how we can all walk together to a more effective action to level the cultural playing field in our country. Then we will all benefit.
How can anyone say no to that?
IN THE NEWS:
I refer to the article Shot at MP on Voice slant and Councillor Cameron's comment in regard to Sussan Ley's criticism of the Voice as "morally bankrupt". This is a resort to party politics and indicative that he is unwilling, or unable to make a sound case for support of the Voice. His attempt to lock the council into supporting the Voice: "I'll be voting yes and I'm proud to say Albury has already adopted a position to support it" is disingenuous as this relates to a less controversial version of the amendment to the constitution. Furthermore, his assertion is disputed by mayor Cr Kylie King.
With the government releasing only a vaguely worded proposal to change the constitution and "feel good" assurances in support I have not found one solid reason to vote "yes" to the Voice referendum.
On the other hand, I have found many reasons why it is not deserving support. Perhaps the foremost being the propensity of Voice proponents, bereft of arguments in support of the Voice, arrogantly dismissing serious criticism whilst resorting to trite slogans and labelling.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.