YOUR SAY: Feeling heard and appreciated the crux of Voice referendum

By Letters to the Editor
June 5 2023 - 10:30am
"Surely we can acknowledge the leadership and courage of Aboriginal people over many generations and at last give them the right to speak to Parliament," a reader says. Picture by Shutterstock
Walking together benefits us all

We all like to have our voice heard. It has been shown that the lives of people improve when they feel they have been heard and appreciated. This is what I believe is at the crux of the Voice referendum.

