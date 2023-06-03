Lockhart man avoids jail for graphic web chats, child abuse images

A Lockhart man who engaged in graphic sexualised conversations about young girls online and downloaded child pornography has avoided jail.
Brian French, 65, believed he was chatting online to a 40-year-old mother who had a nine-year-old daughter.
Using the online identity "aussie-guy", French said he liked "pervy women" and was "intrigued by lil ones".
He graphically described the sex acts he wanted to perform on the woman's daughter, the details of which are too graphic to publish.
"I would be a bad dad to her," he wrote.
French went as far as sending an image of his face to the "mother", but the person he was communicating with was actually a police officer conducting proactive work.
Police attended his Lockhart home on June 9 last year and searched the property.
French told investigators he had been speaking with a woman overseas and admitted the pair had discussed sexual activity with children.
He admitted to looking at images of semi-clothed children that were sent to him.
A search of his devices found 20 category one child abuse images, one category two child abuse image, and two bestiality images.
Judge Gordon Lerve said while there was no intention to meet a child, and there wasn't a real child involved in the conversations, it was still serious offending.
"That does not make the matter less serious but rather it would be more serious if a real child was involved," he said.
French, an electrician who has previously lived in Albury, said he did not have a sexual interest in children.
The judge rejected that claim.
French said he had initially joined the chat sites out of curiosity.
The court heard he didn't realise the conversations he'd had were illegal.
The conversations are considered to be child abuse material.
Judge Lerve imposed a two-year jail term, but released French on a recognisance order after finding there were exceptional circumstances by the "barest of margins".
He must be of good behaviour for four years and must receive treatment.
French was also fined $3500.
