Wodonga man jailed for 'shotgun' threat, sending intimate images

A man who told his former partner she would be "sucking on a shotgun" before distributing intimate images of the victim has been jailed.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins told the man the court needed to send a message that his actions were "completely unacceptable".
The Wodonga man, who can't be named to avoid identifying the victim, had dated the woman for about 18 months.
He messaged her in November 2021 and wrote "I'm doing 130km/h, I'm gonna f---ing end you".
"You're about to suck on a shotgun," the man told her during one of his abusive messages.
He told the victim he was coming for her.
The man sent her ex-partner a video of the woman performing a sex act, and sent a photo of him having sex with another woman.
The harassment continued the following month, with 111 texts sent in November and December.
He also made threats of self harm.
The man was arrested on December 8 of that year and said he was high on ice and couldn't remember what he'd done.
Despite an intervention order banning contact, the man sent three letters to the victim from jail in May last year.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client denied posting the letters, and claimed his property was stolen while he was in solitary confinement.
Mr Watkins said the explanation seemed "a little unusual".
He told the man the victim "believed you were capable of carrying out your threats".
"The court needs to send a message that that behaviour is completely unacceptable," Mr Watkins said of the distributing intimate images offences.
The offender asked for another chance, with the court told he had had a job for almost a year after his last prison stint.
"I'm going to lose my job and everything I've worked hard for in the last 12 months," he said.
Mr Watkins said the offending was too serious and jailed the man for six months, which will be followed by a 12-month corrections order.
