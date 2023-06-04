The Border Mail
Wodonga man jailed for 'shotgun' threat, sending intimate images

By Wodonga Court
June 5 2023 - 3:30am
A man who told his former partner she would be "sucking on a shotgun" before distributing intimate images of the victim has been jailed.

