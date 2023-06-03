The Border Mail
Memorial service for Howlong man killed in tragic car crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 3 2023 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
A memorial will be held for Caleb Lucas on Friday next week.
A memorial service will be held for a Howlong man next week following his death in a car crash.

