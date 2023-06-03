Wangaratta man flees home during aggravated burglary, weapon seized

A man has fled his home during an aggravated burglary in Wangaratta on Saturday morning.
Police were called after three to four people attended the property, in the vicinity of Perry Street and Vincent Road, about 6am.
Police believe one suspected entered the house, causing the male victim to flee over a back fence.
He contacted police, who attended, and officers seized a Taser.
Nobody was hurt during the incident.
Police are investigating whether the matter is linked to drugs.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who saw people loitering in the area around the time of the incident, to make contact.
Call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
