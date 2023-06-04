The Border Mail
Border business lauded for turning old plastic waste into new products

By Blair Thomson
June 4 2023 - 2:00pm
Plastic Forests managing director David Hodge with some of the plastic that his business turns into items including fence posts and underground cable covers.
A Border business is at the forefront of the fight against plastic waste.

