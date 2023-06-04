Border business lauded for turning old plastic waste into new products

A Border business is at the forefront of the fight against plastic waste.
Plastic Forests has diverted thousands of tonnes of soft plastic from landfill and turned it into items including wheel stops, fence posts, underground cable covers and dunnage.
The business is being recognised on World Environment Day for its work in preventing plastic from going to waste.
Managing director David Hodge said grants had allowed the business to exist, with about 15 people now employed by the company.
"The funding has helped us to make products from plastic that assist local businesses and farmers, with the added benefit of helping the environment," he said.
"I'm very proud of the way the Plastic Forests team has been able to help the local community."
