Region's only home put up for auction fails to find bidder before selling

An East Albury home has failed to attract any bids at an auction before selling a short time later.
The Jenny Wren Place property, which was the only home on the Border put up for auction at the weekend, had a price guide of $580,00 to $620,000.
Agent Nicholas Clark said about 30 people attended Saturday's auction.
"It passed in with no bidding, but it sold shortly afterwards," he said.
"It's in a good little spot."
The home is located on a 564 square metre block in the Eastern View Estate, opposite parkland.
It features two living areas and two car parking spaces.
The number of auctions held during winter typically declines before increasing during the warmer weather.
