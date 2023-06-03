The Border Mail
Region's only home put up for auction fails to find bidder before selling

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 3 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:58pm
The three-bedroom home at 10 Jenny Wren Place in East Albury.
An East Albury home has failed to attract any bids at an auction before selling a short time later.

