Driver and passenger flee Lavington crash, police continue to investigate

Police continue to investigate a crash involving a driver who fled the scene.
Emergency workers were called to Buchhorn Street in Lavington about 12.30pm on Thursday after reports of a two-vehicle collision.
A Mazda hatchback and a Ford utility, which was towing a trailer, collided near Eden Street.
The impact caused the hatchback to tip over and its airbags to deploy.
The driver and passenger of the hatchback left the scene.
A 41-year-old man who was driving the utility wasn't hurt.
"Police are investigating the cause of the crash," a police spokesman said on Saturday.
