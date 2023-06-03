It's a logjam for top three with four teams equal on points

The Ovens and Murray Football League's top five is stacked after round eight on Saturday, June 3.
Albury now has the sole lead after toppling Wodonga by 44 points.
That pair shared the competition lead with Yarrawonga, but the latter's loss to Wangaratta Rovers means there's now four sides on 20 points.
Albury has 24, with Yarrawonga, Wodonga, Wangaratta and Rovers a win behind.
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.