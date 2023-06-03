The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

It's a logjam for top three with four teams equal on points

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 3 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Brayden O'Hara looks to drive his team on the attack in the 44-point win over Wodonga on Saturday, June 3. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury's Brayden O'Hara looks to drive his team on the attack in the 44-point win over Wodonga on Saturday, June 3. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Ovens and Murray Football League's top five is stacked after round eight on Saturday, June 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.