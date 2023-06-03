Silky smooth Jake O'Brien continued his top form with four goals in the 40-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 3.
O'Brien was best on ground in the 14.17 (101) to 9.7 (61) home win.
It followed his superb display in a badly beaten outfit against a red-hot Wangaratta in round seven.
O'Brien's class wowed Brownlow medallist Scott Wynd when he coached him at Assumption College and he again had so much time and poise.
Shaun Driscoll popped up with three majors, while Jack Kirley nabbed two.
Lavington has now played seven games and will reach the halfway mark of the regular season this week, but is still yet to kick more goals than behinds in any game.
Apart from O'Brien and Kirley, Tom Hargreave also impressed.
Raiders Ben Hernan and Indhi Kotzur booted two goals apiece, with Beau O'Neill, Cam Ellis-Yolmen and Lewis Waters the visitors' best.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.