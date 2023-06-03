The Border Mail
Lavington beats Wodonga Raiders by 40 points in Ovens and Murray football

Updated June 3 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 6:30pm
Jake O'Brien played for the league and has starred at club level on return.
Silky smooth Jake O'Brien continued his top form with four goals in the 40-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 3.

