ROUND EIGHT
FOOTBALL
Wodonga 8.6 (54) lost to Albury 14.14 (98)
Myrtleford 4.6 (30) lost to Wangaratta 21.16 (142)
NETBALL
Myrtleford 34 lost to Wangaratta 35
Lavington 44 lost to Wod. Raiders 45
Wodonga 45 lost to Albury 66
Wang Rovers 42 lost to Yarrawonga 73
ROUND EIGHT
Osborne 30.12 (192) def Culcairn 1.2 (8)
Bill. Crows 7.7 (49) lost to CDHBU 17.10 (112)
Holbrook 36.22 (238) def Magpies 1.2 (8)
Howlong 19.15 (129) def Henty 9.15 (69)
Brock-Burrum 11.8 (74) def RWW Giants 6.15 (51)
ROUND EIGHT
Thurgoona 13.14 (92) def Mitta Utd 9.10 (64)
Beechworth 19.16 (130) ded Dederang-MB 4.5 (29)
Tallangatta 16.9 (105) def Barnawartha 5.7 (37)
Rutherglen 1.0 (6) lost to Yackandandah 18.23 (131)
Kiewa-SC 24.18 (162) def Wod. Saints 2.9 (21)
Wahgunyah 2.1 (13) lost to Chiltern 48.19 (307)
ROUND SIX
Corryong 6.6 (42) lost to Cudgewa 22.13 (145)
Bullioh 13.9 (87) def Tumbarumba 11.17 (83)
