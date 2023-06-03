Wangaratta's Callum Moore slashed the race for the Doug Strang Medal with a 10-goal mauling of Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, June 3.
Moore started the round trailing the league's reigning top goalkicker by 10, but now has 28, while Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams edged to 30 after posting only two in the loss to Wangaratta Rovers.
The Pies have now won five straight games, after losing the first three, but the away win over the Saints was their biggest with a 21.16 (142) to 4.6 (30) demolition.
And worryingly for the rest of the competition, they were without coach Ben Reid, who was eligible to return from suspension, fellow power forward Michael Newton and defender Mat Grossman.
Now in his third season at the Pies, 2021 Morris medallist Moore has made a habit of kicking double-figure goals after landing 11 against Corowa-Rutherglen last year and following it a week later with 10 against North Albury.
Tom Gorman, Daniel Sharrock and Liam McVeigh chipped in with two goals apiece.
Sharrock continued his consistent and high-level season, McVeigh, Jackson Clarke and Cam Barrett also featured, while teenager Braeden Marjanovic played his best game at senior level.
The Saints were also without a handful of players, including interleague player Brody Ricardi and recruit Alex Jacobs.
They also lost former coach Jake Sharp after he was forced off in the third quarter with a calf complaint.
Co-captain Mitch Dalbosco battled hard, while teenager Ashton McPherson, forward Kyle Winter-Irving and Elijah Wales also impressed at home.
The competition hits the halfway mark of the regular season this week and the Saints play their most important game.
They have the one win, but face winless Wodonga Raiders, so it's realistically a battle for the wooden spoon.
Raiders fell to Lavington by only 40 points and kicked their equal second highest score (61 points), so the youthful outfit will carry confidence against the visitors.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta now faces the league's longest break.
The Pies don't play again until Sunday, June 25, at home to Wangaratta Rovers, meaning it will be 22 days between games, due to the bye and split round.
