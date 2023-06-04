THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits have gone moments from handing the highly-fancied Centre of Excellence a rare loss, but were denied by two long-range shots in the last minute.
The Bandits held the edge for the majority of the game and took a six-point lead into the final term, but were pipped 71-74.
A two-pointer on the arc from under-17 Australian representative Saffron Shiels tied the scores, and was followed by a three-point dagger from Victorian under-18 representative Bonnie Deas.
The Bandits had a second to respond, and Liz Murphy got free to have a shot but the three-point attempt missed.
"It was obviously a disappointing result but overall it was a pretty good game of basketball; they made two really big plays to finish the game off," Bandits coach Matt Paps said.
"They're super talented, some of the best young athletes in the country. We couldn't really break away from them.
"We had a good spread of scorers. Defensively I was happy, everyone did their part. Overall, it was a pretty good team game."
Albury fans witnessed a promising debut from latest US import, Malury Bates, who scored 17 points before getting into foul trouble late in the game.
The University of Georgia player has been out of action since the end of the US season in March, but looks likely to provide a genuine forward presence for the rest of the year.
The Bandits' other mid-season signing, Mikayla Pivec, in her third game for the club, continued her eye-catching start with a 17 point, 11 rebound game.
"They will be a pretty big presence for us, they're only going to get better," Paps said.
"(Malury) was pretty good for her first game. And (Pivec) is fitting in seamlessly."
Rebounder Ashlee Hannan went off with a nasty cut to the eye area in the second half, which drew blood and sidelined her for the remainder of the game, but was on her feet at the end of the match to shake hands.
"She hasn't required stitches, I think she'll be all good," Paps said.
Meanwhile, despite giving away height in most areas of the court, the men had a similarly brave performance against the Australian Institute of Sport based COE.
The Bandits took an early lead before the Canberra-based visitors took back control in the second quarter.
But COE, who have had only one loss this year, couldn't break away from the Albury-Wodonga club in the second half, winning 100-88.
Lochlan Cummings hit 21 points while US duo Mike Parks and Jamir Coleman added 17 each.
