The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball

Late three-pointer downs Bandits as US recruit Bates makes promising debut

JC
By John Conroy
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:40am, first published June 4 2023 - 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US import Malury Bates, from Georgia Bulldogs, was productive on debut with 17 points and seven rebounds. Pictures by Mark Jesser
US import Malury Bates, from Georgia Bulldogs, was productive on debut with 17 points and seven rebounds. Pictures by Mark Jesser

THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits have gone moments from handing the highly-fancied Centre of Excellence a rare loss, but were denied by two long-range shots in the last minute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.