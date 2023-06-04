It was the end of an era for Tallangatta on Wednesday when Norm Crisp, one of the community's most loved figures, died after a six-year battle with cancer.
Mr Crisp, 72, who passed away on May 31 in his home with his wife, Jenni, by his side, attended his newsagency up until two weeks ago, greeting customers as they entered the shop.
His daughter Narelle Hamilton said her dad, whose father bought the agency in 1968, kept going not for the sake of working but to keep in touch with his customers who were his dear friends.
"He wasn't actually able to do much, but he was happy to be there for an hour or two just so he could see the people, that's all he wanted," Mrs Hamilton said.
"He never, ever let on how sick he was, if people asked him how he was, it was always, 'good, thank you' - that's how Dad was.
"It didn't matter where he was, or if he knew anybody, you'd always see him chatting with somebody.
"He just loved people, he knew people's kids' birthdays and he'd always ring them and send them messages."
The Crisps were recognised as community icons not just by residents but by the Towong Council.
"That was funny - he was told that my mum had won the citizen of the year award, and she was told the same thing," Mrs Hamilton said.
"But the surprise came when they turned up and found out it was a joint award.
"Also, he recently got an award for being on the memorial hall committee for 52 years."
The couple placed Crisps Newsagency on the market a few months ago, but so far have not had any buyers.
"Mum's still working there, hopefully somebody will buy it so that Mum can enjoy some retirement and spend some quality time," Mrs Hamilton said.
Mrs Hamilton said on Sunday, June 4, every member of the Falcons Hockey Club wore black armbands in Mr Crisp's honour.
Mr Crisp is survived by 11 grandchildren and four children.
His service will be held at the Christ Church Anglican Church, Tallangatta, on Tuesday, June 6.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.