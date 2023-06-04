Tallangatta stormed into finals calculations after eclipsing Barnawartha by 68 points at Rowen Park on Saturday.
In a season-defining clash the Hoppers blew the match wide open after quarter-time booting 14 goals to one to notch a runaway 16.9 (105) to 5.7 (37) cakewalk.
Adding further merit to the win the home side was without arguably its two best players in Barton medallist Scott Spencer alongside key forward Kaine Parsons.
The Tigers were up for the fight early with Nick Sharp lively who booted four goals in the first term and provided plenty of headaches for the Hoppers defence.
But the home side lifted its workrate after the first break mainly through the efforts of Adam Healy, Brenton Maddock, Joel O'Connell and Luke Fraser to notch a 10 goal plus win.
Hoppers coach Tim Kennedy said his side was able to produce some of its best football of the season after quarter-time.
"We started slow and the opposition looked dangerous early and there were a few worrying signs in the coach's box," Kennedy said.
"But probably half-way through the second term we were able to snatch the momentum and start playing the match on our terms.
"Our back six has been a bit unheralded all year but to keep the opposition to one goal after that first break was an outstanding effort defensively.
"Nick Sharp kicked four goals early but Sean Barran was able to turn things around after that and kept him quiet for three-quarters and did a fantastic job."
The biggest query heading into the clash was whether the Hoppers would be able to cover the departure of Parsons who left for an overseas holiday during the week.
Adam Healy booted five goals to prove his six goal bag against Mitta United a few weeks earlier was no fluke.
ALSO IN SPORT
Midfielders Luke Fraser and Joel O'Connell also helped keep the scoreboard ticking over with four and two goals respectively.
"The midfielders and medium sized forwards were able to stand up in attack and be dangerous," Kennedy said.
"I think we used the ball a lot smarter going forward after quarter-time and adjusted well compared to the first-quarter where we just tended to bomb the ball inside 50.
"Once we got that right, the scoreboard started looking a lot better."
Kennedy said it was music to his ears when he found out Thurgoona had upset Mitta United.
The Hoppers have now leapfrogged the Blues to sit fifth with 5-3 record ahead of a tough road trip against defending premier Chiltern.
"It was the result we had hoped for but we realise how tight the competition is from that fifth spot down to eighth with not much separating those four sides," he said.
"We may be fifth at the moment but face Chiltern this week which is another huge challenge.
"It's going to be a tight tussle for that fifth spot and if you don't come to play each week there's a fair chance that you will get rolled."
Barnawartha went into the clash without four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill, Daniel Sharp and Lachie Walker.
