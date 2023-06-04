The Border Mail
Tallangatta leapfrog Mitta United into fifth spot courtesy of its big win over Barnawartha

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 4 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:21am
Hoppers captain Luke Fraser booted four goals on the weekend.
Tallangatta stormed into finals calculations after eclipsing Barnawartha by 68 points at Rowen Park on Saturday.

