Albury Thunder puts its three-week break to good use to topple ladder leaders Wagga Kangaroos in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, June 3.
After successive byes, the home team grabbed an early lead before the Roos responded, before the Thunder scored a try with three minutes left to seal a 24-18 thriller.
The Thunder was bitterly disappointed to lose its last match prior to the break against the previously winless Southcity after blowing a host of chances in the second half, with the club working on improving its ball handling, while an emphasis on defence also worked against an attack featuring Country player Latrell Siegwalt.
"It's something we've been talking about over the last few weeks, just responding if we make an error or give away a penalty," delighted captain Lachy Munro offered.
"Everyone has to turn up for one another, that's something we've really worked on over the last two weeks and luckily in the last 10 to 15 minutes it came into play and we were able to get that last try to seal the game."
Albury grabbed a 12-0 lead through tries to centre Sabastian Nelson and forward Isaac Carpenter.
However, former Thunder lock Luke Ingram reduced the deficit.
The 195cm Ingram played some terrific football on the Border in 2019.
And rapid-fire tries to fullback Siegwalt and winger Izak Ford then levelled the scores with 20 minutes to play.
But it was the Thunder's composure in attack, something it lacked against Southcity, which pushed the club to a share of the lead with the Roos.
Like all clubs, the Thunder has been struggling for continuity, given the consistent byes.
Group Nine is a 16-round season, but all clubs have four byes.
"It's been pretty tough with all the byes just trying to build something with so many new players," Munro admitted.
"We've had heaps of byes which has been tough on the whole playing group just gelling a bit, but I feel like today was a pretty good step in the right direction.
"We thought we probably should have won that Southcity game, but it's good to back that up and get the win over Wagga (Kangaroos), who were on top.
"The comp is so close and any sort of win is so important at the moment."
Unfortunately, the Thunder won't have the chance to immediately build on the momentum of that win as the league now has a general bye over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Albury will host Junee, which returned to the competition after a season out, on Saturday, June 17.
