Albury Hotspurs took a step closer to the league championship on Sunday despite playing for almost half the game with 10 players.
Goals from Charlotte Laird and the returning Elisha Wild carried Spurs to a 2-0 win over Wangaratta at Jelbart Park East.
That leaves Brad Howard's side 13 points clear at the top of Division 1 but they are set to lose Lily Godfrey to another suspension after the full-back was sent off for the second time in her last four games - both dismissals coming against Wangaratta.
City conceded a needless penalty midway through the first half, Ella Antonello clipping Laird's heels as she ran away from goal and the league's leading scorer making no mistake from the spot.
But Wangaratta arguably had the better of the first half and could easily have gone in level.
Sarah Morris had a shot cleared off the line following a corner and Beth Cope's powerful effort stung the palms of Christie Ward at her near post.
Wild, making just her second AWFA appearance of the season, caused problems down the wing after coming off the bench, the Canberra United player firing narrowly over and then laying on a good chance for Yasmin Linssen.
Godfrey, having been booked moments earlier, was then shown a straight red card nine minutes into the second half although Wangaratta were unable to make their numerical advantage count.
Hotspurs wrapped up the points 20 minutes from time, Laird's ball over the top despatched by Wild whose half-volley gave keeper Estella Hernandez no chance.
Melrose beat Wodonga Diamonds 4-1 in the day's other game, the win taking them above Wangaratta into second.
