Albury Thunder produced a sterling effort in falling to unbeaten competition leaders Wagga Kangaroos in Group Nine league tag on Saturday, June 3.
Jessica Wendt scored the visitors' two tries in the 12-0 away win.
"We defended really well, we defended probably 80 per cent of the game, we just made two mistakes and they scored both their tries," coach Tash Clemson said.
Fullback Jessica Harris was outstanding for the Thunder, causing problems with her evasive skills, while Josie Daly also featured.
