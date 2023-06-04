DEDERANG-Mount Beauty have kept in touch with the top five with an important 47-37 win away at Beechworth.
The Bombers rested star goalkeeper Emily Jansen van Beek so she could recover from a back niggle, as the side faces a big fortnight coming up.
The move looked shaky early as the Bombers trailed by four at half-time, and one at the final break.
But an all-court effort saw the Bombers put on 18 goals to seven to run out winners.
"The fourth quarters have been our best to date and we knew we could lift," playing-coach Alex Novak said.
"It was an important win and it takes a little bit of pressure of us going into big contests against Thurgoona and Yackandandah."
Usual goal-defence Danielle Beer was key taking on the GK role while centre Elise Stewart was tireless as the side recovered from last week's close loss to Chiltern.
'Dani's a phenomenal defender, she was making tips, rebounds and intercepts left right and centre," Novak said.
"Her fourth quarter performance was absolutely a standout, she got the turnovers and we were able to convert for her."
The Bombers have added Fairbairn twins, Pip and Mandy, in 2023 as well as Jansen van Beek and the returning Beer and sit half a game outside finals.
Novak said the new-look side was still building and looking forward to hosting its first game at Dederang next week.
"We've got some fresh faces and returning faces, and I'm really impressed with what we've been able to do in only eight games," she said.
"I don't think we've peaked yet.
"I'm very optimistic that we can absolutely knock on the door for that top five."
In other games, Thurgoona at home held off Mitta 44-36, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah and Chiltern had big wins, while Tallangatta edged Barnawartha out 59-44.
