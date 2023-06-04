Holbrook posted a stunning comeback win over Murray Magpies in the Hume Netball Association on Saturday, June 3.
The visitors led through the bulk of the match, before the Brookers raced home in the final quarter to win a 33-32 thriller.
The Magpies led by five goals at quarter and three-quarter time, as well an an eight-goal break at half-time, but Holbrook was able to restrict them to only four goals in the final stanza.
The gripping victory could prove crucial for finals.
The pair went into the game on the same points, just out of the top five, but the Brookers' effort has pushed them into fifth place with a four-four win-loss record.
The Pies sit in seventh on 12 points.
Elsewhere, Osborne maintained its record as the only unbeaten outfit with a 54-18 caning of Culcairn.
The home outfit dominated the second quarter, scoring 16 goals to four, to set up the match-winning lead.
Billabong Crows maintained their position in the top five with a 41-29 home win over CDHBU.
The Crows hold down fourth.
Jindera remains on target for the double chance after powering past Lockhart 59-33.
The home team set up the victory with a strong first term, jumping to a seven-goal break, and finished with a sizzling 21-goal final quarter to keep the visitors in the bottom three outfits.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla proved too strong for Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock 55-48.
The visitors made their move with a 15-goal second stanza.
And Howlong hammered Henty 76-36.
