Belinda Baker was told she would have six months to live, something she had never expected to hear while living such a fruitful life.
In 2017, the Huon Creek mother of three boys was diagnosed with stage four cancer, "with very little prospect".
Six years on she is still fighting her battle, after numerous treatments, radiation, chemotherapy and steroids.
Ms Baker remains positive, as "attitude has been everything".
On Friday, about 50 boys and girls at the Wodonga Junior Football Club showed solidarity for her sons - their teammates Angus, 15, Edward, 13, and Jake, 12 - by shaving their heads in honour of her family.
"We want to make sure Belinda and her boys have it a little easier," club president Danny Cohen said.
"The family never ask for anything, and it's pretty amazing what the boys and their mates have done for them."
Ms Baker said if there was any way she could describe her children it would be with "empathy and compassion".
"It's pretty amazing what the club has done," she said.
"I'm really proud that the team are doing this for Angus, they're doing this for Edward, and they're doing this for Jake.
"And that makes me feel really good."
Ms Baker said it was disheartening that she did not know the answers to her prognosis.
"I'm exhausted and fatigued," she said.
"Some days are easier than others, the worst thing has been losing my independence.
"I've never sat still for a moment in my life.
"Now I can't do anything, and everyone notices; they pity me, act different around me, constantly checking in on me."
The club though did not treat her as a cancer patient, and for that she was thankful.
In April she was so ill that she was "getting wrapped in a nice little cocoon ready to die". After waking up with the "worst headache" and rushing to hospital,
Ms Baker's family was told she wouldn't be coming home.
"I went downhill pretty fast, my family didn't even know who I was," she said.
"I couldn't swallow, couldn't eat, couldn't drink, and so they took me off every one of my meds because I couldn't swallow. And then the doctors just gave me an IV with water.
"It was horrific. I've dealt with my own mortality very early on, but now it's kind of like the cat's out of the bag in terms of how bad things are.
"It's really hard and I can't ignore it, but my boys they have good morals and heart and I'm very proud of them."
To donate to Belinda and her boys head to gofundme.com/f/belinda-and-her-three-boys.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.