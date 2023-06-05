PLAYING-coach Peter Cook has kicked one of his most important bags in his two years at BB Saints.
The full-forward's accuracy kicking five was pivotal as his side defeated RWW Giants 11.8 (74) to 6.15 (51) to stay in touch with finals.
The win moves the Saints to 3-5, just a game behind sixth.
Saints president John Heagney said it didn't top Cook's nine - which was officially accredited as less - in the losing elimination final last year, but it was an important performance.
"He was under an injury cloud coming into the game, he's a very accurate kick, a very clever forward," Heagney said.
"Yesterday was a pressure game. They're all eight-point games for us at the moment.
"They had a couple more scoring shots, we were a bit more accurate. We made the most of our opportunities."
The win saw the Saints reclaim the 'combo' cup, which marks the year the two clubs began their mergers and has been in Giants hands for several seasons.
Cook kicked six earlier this year in a close loss to Osborne while he had smaller bags of four in a win against Lockhart and another close defeat, to Billabong.
The former Barnawartha star is averaging three goals a game this season, up from just under two in his first year at the Saints.
The Saints - who are aiming to play finals again - were also well-served my Darcy I'Anson, who was coming of his 200th last week, and kicked two goals playing midfield.
"He was outstanding," Heagney said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Ethan Hunt was lively on a wing while Corey Pearse continues to serve his new club well in the ruck after the retirement of Matt Seiter.
Mitch Koschitzke got the job on forward Nathan Wardius, with the young star kicking three goals for the Giants.
Heagney said the Saints went into the break fairly healthy.
"We've got a few niggles, just soft tissues. It will be good to have a fortnight break. Some of the younger ones need a break, and the older ones as well," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.