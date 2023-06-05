THE Steamers have posted their second win of the year, taking care of Reddies again for a 24-19 win in Wagga.
Winger Jale Vetawa continued his strong return from injury, crossing twice in the first half, before leading tryscorer Reuben Sarkis did likewise in the second.
Blake Le Cornu's return to the side helped while the club was also well served by Harrison Goggins and Simon Clements.
But injuries, which have been a bane all year, returned with Uraia Vuluma going down with a hamstring.
It follows an improved two weeks from James Kora's men, who will take stock with the general bye this weekend.
Kora said the side showed some good patches against the Charles Sturt University-based unit.
"We had a good 20 minutes in the first half, some really good phases which put Jale away in the corner," he said.
"We did have a few lapses again but after halftime it was pretty much the Sarkis show, Reuben and (younger brother) Toby took over for us.
"Reuben picked up another try late, he gassed it through the middle, for 30-odd metres, to score.
"It was good for the boys to get a win; they tried hard to lose it as well but they stuck at it right to the 80th minute."
Kora said it was hoped the club would welcome back some players after the bye with Luke Rayner (hand) another to go down to injury in recent weeks.
"We'll rest some souls and bodies, and hopefully get a few back," he said.
