A Wodonga retailer has been made aware of a theft from his store after the person involved tried to return the item for a refund.
Security footage at Al's Skate Co in Wodonga captured a woman in a black hoodie take a T-shirt and place it in her handbag before leaving the store with another woman around 2pm on May 22.
She returned to the shop about 4pm the same day, wearing a blue top, and attempted to return the shirt for a refund, but was refused as she didn't have a receipt.
Store owner Al Taylor was unaware the shirt had been stolen until he watched the footage back that night.
He said there had been no issues since he opened the Melbourne Road store in 2020, but the incident will make him and his staff more aware of security.
"We've been pretty lucky. That's the first confirmed theft we've had in the shop since we've been here," Mr Taylor said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
