Man to face Wodonga court after illegal land clearing in state park

A man will face Wodonga court on 127 charges next month after allegedly bulldozing dozens of trees at a state park.
It's alleged the 70-year-old man knocked over more than 60 large trees at the Mount Lawson State Park in April last year.
It's alleged the actions destroyed wildlife habit and damaged public land.
Conservation Regulator officers received a report about the incident, located behind private property that adjoins the park.
Experts said the trees would have provided significant habitat for wildlife including the endangered gang-gang cockatoo.
"In Victoria, it is illegal to remove native vegetation on public land without authorisation," a spokesman for the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action said.
"Damaging, disturbing or destroying wildlife habitat attracts penalties up to $9,246 per charge."
Hume region manager Stephen McMonigle said the removal of the trees "negatively affects environmental health and the survival of native species".
Chief Conservation Regulator Kate Gavens said the offending is taken extremely seriously.
"Our public land estate is important for native flora and fauna to survive and thrive," she said.
"It is the responsibility of businesses and individuals to know the law and work with authorities to ensure they have the legal authority to undertake any work on public land."
The man will face the Wodonga Magistrates Court on July 11.
