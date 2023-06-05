Changes planned for Winery Walkabout in bid to stop bad behaviour

Changes have been made to Rutherglen's Winery Walkabout weekend as police warn they'll have zero tolerance for bad behaviour.
This weekend's festival, renamed Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout, will be the 50th such event with 20,000 patrons expected.
A wristband system will be used this year to cut off drunk patrons from wine tasting and purchases, and increased security numbers will attend.
Acting Senior Sergeant Larry Goldsworthy said there had been concerns about patron behaviour last year, including assaults and public urination towards the end of the day.
A large number of police officers will be in the town for the event.
"We're looking to curtail any of that sort of behaviour," Acting Senior Sergeant Goldsworthy said.
"We're hoping with changes made by event organisers, and an additional police presence, that behaviour won't be replicated this year.
"We just want people to take it easy and think of others.
"Nobody wants to end up in the hospital after the festivities."
More than 400 buses will be used to transport people to and from the event.
The bus system has also been changed to better move attendees.
Police will be conducting breath tests in the region.
Acting Senior Sergeant Goldsworthy said officers were keen to avoid any further road trauma following a series of recent fatal and serious injury crashes.
Designated drivers are able to enter the event for free.
Entry tickets cost $40 for adults per day and shuttle bus tickets start at $40 per day.
The event provides a significant tourism boost to the region each year with most accommodation providers fully booked.
Heavy rainfall is forecast leading up to the event but Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be rain-free.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting up to nine millimetres of rain on Tuesday and between 11 and 51 millimetres from Wednesday to Friday.
