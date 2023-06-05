Former NSW Opposition leader John Brogden will share the story of his own life-threatening battle with depression when he addresses the 2023 Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice later this month.
The Lifeline Australia patron, businessman, suicide survivor and mental health advocate has been announced as the final speaker for the June 21 event at Albury's QEII Square.
He will join Victoria's commissioner for LGBTIQ+ communities Todd Fernando and ARIA award-winning singer and author Claire Bowditch on stage for the 11th annual gathering to support those bereaved by suicide.
It's not the first time Mr Brogden has spoken on the Border of his lived experience of suicide ideation, his turbulent childhood and the repressed anger that drove him to "relentlessly" pursue a career in politics.
In 2021, he spoke at The Albury Club of the attempt he took on his own life, which resulted in an admission to the Northside clinic "with bandages on my wrist".
"I had convinced myself in a split second it was the best thing ... " he said.
"You can never apply rational thought to the most irrational of acts."
Soon after Mr Brogden would quit politics and admitted at the time he, despairingly, wondered what he would do.
But, "they say the comeback is greater than the setback".
Since leaving politics, Mr Brogden has devoted more time to leading Lifeline with a focus on suicide prevention.
In January 2014, he was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to the community.
"I'm here today as a CEO and a chairman of Lifeline; I'm a 52-year-old man and I'm not ashamed to tell you I have depression and I have suicidal ideation," Mr Brogden told the audience of 170 people at the Albury luncheon.
He added that he was grateful for the support of his wife Lucy and the fact "we live in a compassionate country".
On the longest night of the year, Survivors of Suicide & Friends will again share that compassion with the wider Border community.
The event, which features exceptional speakers and heartwarming performances, is an opportunity "to remember and reflect, and to cherish those we love in our lives", according to organisers.
The theme for this year's event is storytelling.
"We share stories of those we have lost. We share stories we have never shared before with strangers, friends, family, and our community," said co-founder Annette Baker.
"Storytelling brings us all closer together even in the darkest of times."
