Shoulder reconstruction surgeries scrapped, specialist out of action

Border region health services suffered a blow last week when Albury's only doctor to operate on public patients requiring shoulder reconstruction surgeries landed in hospital himself.
Orthopaedic surgeon Shailendra Dass confirmed he was forced to cancel several shoulder reconstruction procedures when he was struck down by a personal illness on May 28.
Dr Dass said he had taken time off for his recovery and confirmed he was the only orthopaedic surgeon in Albury who accepted public patients.
"That was the case until Sunday when a personal matter came up," Dr Dass said. "I'm in hospital myself getting treatment.
"The base hospital is looking after them (his patients). There is a staff specialist there that has been employed so he's sorting it out. The hierarchy has actually got a plan for all these patients."
He said to his knowledge no patients had been forced to travel to Melbourne or Sydney or further afar to seek urgent surgery.
"I understand they are being seen on a case-by-case basis," he said.
Albury Wodonga Health said Border patients requiring shoulder reconstructions were being tended to locally but would not elaborate on how many patients had been referred to them by Dr Dass.
AWH executive director of medical services Glenn Davies said: "Albury Wodonga Health continues to accept all public patients for orthopaedic surgery, including shoulder reconstruction surgeries.
"Orthopaedic surgery has various subspecialities within the discipline, and it is typical to have one surgeon specialising in a specific type of surgery."
