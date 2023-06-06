The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Inland Rail construction mapped out for Barnawartha North and Wangaratta

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
June 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction crews work on lowering the railway line near the Murray Valley Highway overpass at Barnawartha North as part of Australian Rail Track Corporation's Inland Rail project on June 5. Picture by James Wiltshire
Construction crews work on lowering the railway line near the Murray Valley Highway overpass at Barnawartha North as part of Australian Rail Track Corporation's Inland Rail project on June 5. Picture by James Wiltshire

Inland Rail work in the North East will continue to ramp up in June to provide clearance for double-stacked freight trains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.