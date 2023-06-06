Inland Rail work in the North East will continue to ramp up in June to provide clearance for double-stacked freight trains.
Contractors McDonnell Dowell have commenced preparations to lower the track at the Murray Valley Highway overpass at Barnawartha North with the removal of concrete at the top of piles and the addition of capping beams to strengthen foundations.
Drainage work has also started around the site.
No traffic will be impacted.
Meanwhile, at Wangaratta's rail station, work will start in June to replace footbridges on Cusack and Docker streets with a pedestrian underpass.
The existing track on the eastern side of the station will be relocated and a new platform constructed, along with the replacement of the existing Green Street bridge.
"It's an exciting time for the project in Wangaratta," Australian Rail Track Corporation Victorian projects manager Ed Walker said.
"We will modernise the station precinct and make it a space the community can be proud of."
The station will remain open to vehicles, pedestrians and train users throughout construction.
Pedestrian access from Norton Street to Cusack Street will be maintained across the Docker Street footbridge during construction, while the Green Street bridge will be closed in early 2024 for about six months.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
