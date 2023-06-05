Poker machine losses in Wangaratta have exceeded $9 million for the first time with two months left to tally in the 2022-23 financial year.
It has prompted a response from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission, the state's gambling regulator, with inspections planned for Wangaratta and Benalla to ensure venues make sure gambling is done safely and fairly.
From July 2022 to April 2023, $9,269,836.34 has been lost across four venues with pokies in Wangaratta.
The previous financial year netted $8,688,279.89 from poker machine players.
At the end of December 2022, Pinsent Hotel had the highest expenditure with $2,636,905.23 from 44 machines, while Wangaratta RSL ($1,335,274.18 from 50), Old Town N Country Tavern ($1,281,963.06 from 35) and Wangaratta Club ($799,447.00 from 25) had rises from 12 months earlier.
The previous highest was more than $8.8 million in losses in the 2018-19 financial year.
Benalla has three venues with poker machines.
The Royal Hotel's 30 machines made $1,657,706.50 in the first half of the financial year, Benalla Bowls Club's player losses totalled $1,478,530.77 from 50 units, while 25 machines at Benalla Golf Club netted $544,274.65.
Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission statistics on poker machine expenditure from 2010 to 2023. Figures in the 2022-23 financial year are to April 2023 for Wangaratta and December 2022 for Benalla.
Benalla could record its highest poker machine loss in a financial year after $3,680,511.92 was lost to the end of December 2022.
The 2021-22 financial year saw $5,759,311 put through Benalla poker machines.
The VGCCC is targeting venues based on risk factors, such as areas where there is projected high growth in player loss and a history of not following the rules.
"Being led by data and intelligence, we're sending our inspectors to places and venues where the risk to the community is highest places we've seen a significant jump in gambling spend over the past few years, where there is a high concentration of poker machines, or where we know there have been issues in the past," VGCCC gambling director Glorija Kuzman said.
"These venues not only have legal obligations to comply with, they also have a social licence with their local community, which includes making sure gambling is safe and fair. Where we detect high-harm breaches we will take swift and strong action, but we are keen to work with industry to provide them with support to get back on track and follow the rules.
"If gaming operators deliberately and knowingly break the law we will have a zero tolerance approach."
Inspectors specifically check venues:
Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation revealed the average amount spent on poker machines per day in Wangaratta was $23,804, while Benalla was $15,779, while $8,688,280 and $5,759,311 were the respective yearly averages.
There are more than nine poker machines per 1000 people in Benalla.
Benalla mayor Bernie Hearn said excessive gambling of any kind was a concern to the council.
"I support and would encourage regular inspections to ensure venues are doing all they can to make sure gambling is safe, fair and has integrity," she said.
A Wangaratta Council spokesperson agreed venues should play their part to reduce the potential for problem gambling.
"Problem gambling is an issue that requires a whole of community response," the spokesperson said.
"Council is currently developing a gaming policy which will include community consultation on the policy and this issue later this year."
Alpine and Towong shire venues were also scrutinised, with findings yet to be released by the regulator.
Gateway Health's Gamblers Help venue support program works with gaming venue staff and management to help establish and maintain responsible gambling environments.
Coordinator Jody Riordan said venue support played a key role in training and educating staff and supporting gaming venues to meet and exceed the requirements of responsible gambling codes of conduct.
"Support through programs such as our venue support program is critical to the ongoing education and support of venue staff - so they can meet their obligations and take actions that minimise gambling harm for their patrons," she said.
"It's important we continue to build the capacity of gaming venue staff to identify and respond to potential signs of gambling-related harms, including offering support services".
"The support required to minimise gambling harm is multi-layered and a shared responsibility across government, industry, support services and communities. We need to continue educating and working together with venues and industry, ensure integrated services are available to support people experiencing gambling harm, and also educate communities about gambling risks, harms, and available supports."
In addition to its venue support program, Gateway Health Gambler's Help provides free and confidential therapeutic and financial counselling for anyone impacted by gambling.
Gateway Health can be contacted on (02) 6022 8888 or ghnortheastvic@gatewayhealth.org.au.
Further information and support is available:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
