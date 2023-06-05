The Border Mail
Wangaratta and Benalla headed for record poker machines losses

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 6 2023 - 8:38am, first published 5:00am
Poker machine losses in Wangaratta and Benalla during the 2022-23 financial year are set to be the highest on record for both centres, with the Victorian regulator to inspect gaming venues to ensure rules are being followed.
Poker machine losses in Wangaratta have exceeded $9 million for the first time with two months left to tally in the 2022-23 financial year.

