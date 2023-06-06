YOUR SAY: Comments show growing cross-border divide on hospital issue

The article, Health divide, highlights the mounting cross-border division between Albury and Wodonga residents.Those interviewed were keen for things to start happening on their own side of the border.
Jenny Tulk for example, rejected the notion that a greenfield site would be better; she lives in Albury, so of course she does. Her and her husband David just want the redevelopment of Albury hospital to go ahead. Redevelopment is just another way of saying "patch-up job". If that happens, we'll still be left with inadequate hospital facilities on both sides of the border. Lack of parking in Albury was one of the major issues raised by most attendees. This just highlights the lack of space for suitable redevelopment at the Albury site and makes the greenfield option the perfect solution right now.
Findlay Mitchell's comments about stopping and thinking about how we do things for the future and catering for future generations are the key points to offering the best solution for both Albury and Wodonga residents.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren also needs to remind Premier Daniel Andrews that Wodonga is part of Victoria and is not just a low-grade suburb of Albury on the other side of the border. Developing a major new hospital on a greenfield site in Wodonga will cater for the future needs of Victorian residents and take some of the pressure off Albury, allowing it to go ahead with its own patch-ups.
Councillor Darren Cameron reckons Sussan Ley is "morally bankrupt" for daring to suggest the Voice is, or will be, divisive. Really? I wonder what has happened to our free speech that is guaranteed under our constitution, at least as it stands today.
Cr Cameron is carefully following the script as devised by the PM, Noel Pearson and the activists to be followed when replying to anyone daring to promote a "no" vote. That is - if you can't provide a rational and supportable argument to counter a "no" supporter, then you must vilify, shout down and denigrate that person so that hopefully, no one else will dare question the detail or the motivation behind the referendum. That is why we hear so much shouting down, vilification and denigration. Because they have no rational or supportable argument in favour. Only the "vibe". People everywhere are doing a bit of quiet research on our constitution, and sussing out what this Voice will do to it. They know they are being fed a one-sided argument from government, most of the media, some businesses, and unions.
I am confident that when they step into the ballot box they will ignore all of that and Cr Cameron, and vote for what they believe will be best for them and the future of Australia.
This is a really big issue. The old rule must apply: "If in doubt - Don't".
