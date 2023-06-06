YOUR SAY: Comments show growing cross-border divide on hospital issue

Cr Cameron is carefully following the script as devised by the PM, Noel Pearson and the activists to be followed when replying to anyone daring to promote a "no" vote. That is - if you can't provide a rational and supportable argument to counter a "no" supporter, then you must vilify, shout down and denigrate that person so that hopefully, no one else will dare question the detail or the motivation behind the referendum. That is why we hear so much shouting down, vilification and denigration. Because they have no rational or supportable argument in favour. Only the "vibe". People everywhere are doing a bit of quiet research on our constitution, and sussing out what this Voice will do to it. They know they are being fed a one-sided argument from government, most of the media, some businesses, and unions.