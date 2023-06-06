The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Comments show growing cross-border divide on hospital issue

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 6 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
Community information sessions about the $558 million Albury hospital redevelopment were held on May 31 and June 1 in Albury and Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser
Location drives hospital opinions

The article, Health divide, highlights the mounting cross-border division between Albury and Wodonga residents.Those interviewed were keen for things to start happening on their own side of the border.

