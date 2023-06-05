Drink and drug driver still suffering after crashing car into a tree

A drink and drug driver who broke almost every bone in his lower body while on his way to smoke cones in the bush has been told he could have died.
Mayson Duncan faced Wangaratta court on Monday on a string of charges relating to the incident on August 24 last year.
He was more than three times the alcohol limit, and had ice and marijuana in his system, at Moyhu.
Police were called after he crashed into a tree about 7.50pm.
The impact broke multiple bones in his legs, broke his ribs and lacerated his liver.
Police attended with paramedics, and noted a strong smell of alcohol as they stablised his head and neck.
Duncan was loaded into an ambulance and was driven to Wangaratta hospital.
Police found two empty beer bottles in his smashed vehicle with drug paraphernalia.
A blood sample was taken at the hospital which showed the drugs and an alcohol reading of 0.151.
A doctor said his reading would have been 0.158 at the time of the crash, and he wouldn't have been able to properly control the vehicle.
"I don't have much memory," Duncan later told police.
"I thought I was just going to sit in the forest and smoke some cones. I woke up about a metre away from the tree."
He said he had been smoking weed, had had a puff of ice, and believed a friend had given him Valium.
Duncan was already banned from driving at the time, having been caught with marijuana in his system.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client, who limped in court, was "carrying a constant reminder of the choices he made this evening".
He has metal plates in his legs and metal hips.
Magistrate David Faram noted he had several priors.
"Lucky he's not dead," he said.
"Lucky somebody else is not dead.
"Mr Duncan, you're lucky to be here."
Mr Faram imposed a $1500 fine with conviction and a four-year driving ban on charges including careless driving.
