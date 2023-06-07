YOUR SAY: 'Divisive' call against Voice an ignorant and lazy argument

Going on that argument, we wouldn't have progressed far as a society, would we? It was probably divisive to recognise our First Nations people in the 1967 referendum and to give women the right to vote. Divisive indeed, perhaps we could have avoided all that arguing with each other if we'd only kept the status quo on those issues too. Same goes for same-sex marriage, as a more recent example. But the biggest problem I have with this argument is that it seems to be based on a reasoning that things aren't divisive now. As a white person, I don't face daily challenges in my life based on the colour of my skin, or my heritage. So no, life is not divisive for me. It's incredibly comfortable, actually.
But I have a feeling, one that's largely based on observations, that for our Indigenous people, that's not their daily experience. There is already division, a brick wall they hit in all walks of life that I will never be able to relate to or understand. But at least I can acknowledge it exists.
I would argue that highly-paid politicians with property portfolios who live in what can only be classed as a privileged position in life are even less equipped to understand that experience. They might in fact be the least equipped to understand.
I think everyone is entitled to their opinion on this issue but please, if you are going to argue against it come up with a more intelligent argument than it's "divisive". That argument is ignorant and lazy.
Change is never easy. It's never comfortable. But if you think this is all just "too hard", then kindly move aside as it's not exactly what could be considered a thoughtful argument.
While there is no doubt that Albury Wodonga Health needs a new and/or upgraded hospital campus, what is odd in all this discussion and debate is that the mayor of Wodonga, Ronald Mildren, is only now "complaining" about the NSW government after the election of a Labor government.
Further more, the information sessions he is whining about would have been planned and organised while the Liberal Party, for which the mayor is well known to be a member of, was still in office and yet he didn't at all seem to have an issue with the then-Coalition government.
All this leaves me wondering if Mr Mildren is truly able to separate his political affiliations and be the objectively neutral mayor he implied he would be when first appointed to the position.
