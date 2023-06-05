THE return of former players Ash Murray and Jake Fisher-Curnow has given Bullioh a chance to narrow the gap on pacesetters Cudgewa as the Upper Murray marks the halfway point of the 12-game season.
The duo debuted on Saturday and hit the ground running, Murray booting eight and Fisher-Curnow lively up forward, while the Bulldogs have also added running defender Kieran Salome to the line-up in the past two weeks.
While the Upper Murray prides itself on being the friendly league, with strong relations between the four clubs, second and third-placed Bullioh and Tumbarumba are not going to let Cudgewa break its eight-year flag drought easily.
The Blues sits undefeated at the top of the ladder with percentage over 250, but with six games done and six to go the second half of the season could be tighter.
"We're happy. We're in the mix, that's what we wanted, we're giving ourselves a chance," Dogs coach Aaron Gordon said.
"It's great to have them back. They're really good people that bring a fair bit of buzz and excitement."
Reigning premier Tumbarumba, too, is not far off the pace going down by just four points against the bolstered Bulldogs on Saturday despite missing leading goalkicker Daniel Hitchens and 2022 grand final star Jacob Read.
Roos coach Hunter Clayton said the Upper Murray season always took a while to settle.
"Contracts don't close until June 30 and you just don't know what the other side is going to bring each week," he told The Border Mail earlier this season.
The two circling clubs played out a ripper on Saturday, the Roos coming from a 34-point halftime deficit to take the lead late only for the Dogs to kick the last.
Kelvin Wallace set up in the win in the first half, playing as an undersized ruckman and giving the Dogs plenty of drive.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Over at Corryong, Cudgewa took care of the improved Demons, coach Drew Cameron continuing to fill the void left by injured Nick Brockley with eight goals.
Recruits Adam Prior (seven goals) and Josh and Jason Bartel were excellent again.
The Upper Murray has a bye this week.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.