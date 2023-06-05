The Border Mail
Former players Murray, Fisher-Curnow and Salome to boost Bullioh stocks in run home

JC
By John Conroy
June 6 2023 - 6:00am
Kelvin Wallace took the ruck duties and was Bullioh's best on Saturday as the second-placed Bulldogs survived a comeback from the reigning premier.
THE return of former players Ash Murray and Jake Fisher-Curnow has given Bullioh a chance to narrow the gap on pacesetters Cudgewa as the Upper Murray marks the halfway point of the 12-game season.

