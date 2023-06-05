A deadly new attacking combination was unleashed by Yarrawonga on Saturday.
With regular shooter Maddy Allan out injured, the Pigeons turned to Kaleisha Pell to partner Sarah Moore in the goal circle.
Pell, 17, had helped the O and M reach Association Championships finals day less than a week earlier and she belied her age with a fantastic display in the win over Wangaratta Rovers.
She nailed 46 goals from 52 attempts in her first full game of A-grade netball while 38-year-old Moore, the 2011 Toni Wilson medallist, chimed in with 27 from 30 in goal-attack.
"I could be her Mum," Moore laughed.
"This is what we want, good young players coming through, so people like me can retire!
"Kaleisha's like a rubber band.
"We throw her a few balls you think are going to go over the side and she manages to pull them in so she makes us look good.
"She did the bulk of the work in the attack end and put up the majority of the goals so it's a credit to her, she did a great job."
Pell started the season playing 17-and-under netball with the Pigeons but soon stepped up into a regular B-grade slot.
"I'm enjoying this season a lot," she beamed.
"Coming into A-grade was a challenge but they're all so welcoming and I feel so comfortable in the team.
"Sarah is fabulous to play with and the connection is there."
Yarrawonga, the reigning premiers, sit top of the ladder with seven straight wins.
The Pigeons host Wodonga this weekend before travelling to play Albury in round 10.
