The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury police seek help to find missing Howlong man Jon Mustchin

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Howlong man Jon Mustchin, 47.
Howlong man Jon Mustchin, 47.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing Howlong man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.