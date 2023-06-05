Police say missing Howlong man has been found, safe and well

UPDATE: Police say a man who went missing from Howlong on Sunday, June 4, has been found safe and well.
The 47-year-old man was last seen at a home on Powell Street, Howlong about 5pm on Sunday.
"Following inquiries and an appeal for assistance, the man was located about 4.30pm today," police said in a statement late Monday afternoon.
"Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance."
EARLIER: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing Howlong man.
The man, 47, was last seen at a home on Powell Street about 5pm on Sunday and has not been heard from since.
"When he could not be located, officers attached to Murray River Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police and family hold concerns for (his) welfare as he lives with a medical condition."
Police released a description and picture of the missing man to aid the investigation.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
