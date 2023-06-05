THE operator of homes for 19 men with mental health issues says it is too difficult to reach a takeover deal with an Albury support service.
Social Plus Support Work is keen to run Cobram's Merriwa Grove, which is run by Wangaratta-based Merriwa Industries, and is due to be shutdown on June 30 because of financial concerns.
But Merriwa Industries chief executive Bart Crawley said because his enterprise did not own the facility and the supported residential service model had changed in recent years it was "quite complex" and not a matter of just stepping in as a replacement operator.
"I get where Social Plus is coming from, I understand what they're trying to do, but it's not as simple as rattling cages," Mr Crawley said.
He said Merriwa planned to find alternative accommodation for the men and "we'll do that with care", but conceded it would not be in Cobram.
"We won't be evicting anybody but this can't drag on for another 12 months," Mr Crawley said before suggesting there would be flexibility.
"We won't be closing the doors and chucking everyone out on June 30, it's not going to happen."
Mr Crawley said it was not viable for Merriwa to operate the Grove, which he labelled "very tired" and in need of "significant investment" to meet modern standards.
Social Plus chief executive Michael Thompson said it was disappointing that closure was seen as the only option by Merriwa.
However, he was keen to persist to avoid the prospect of the men moving out of town.
"I want to know that we definitely can't work something with the tenancy agreement and if that's the case we'll have to go back to the drawing board and potentially look at having six to seven private rentals in the Cobram community so these people can stay on in their community," Mr Thompson said.
The Victorian government, which owns the Cobram site, is being urged by Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy to intervene.
The Border Mail last week was told by a government figure that "operational questions should be directed to management and the Commonwealth Government".
A representative for federal MP for Nicholls Sam Birrell said as it was not an aged care site there was no clear role for Canberra.
Mr McCurdy said he still wanted the Victorian government to meet with him and Social Plus to find a solution.
"It's the state that's got to come to the party because they own the land," he said.
The Nationals MP is seeking to canvass interest from Melbourne media to put more pressure on the government.
