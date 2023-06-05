The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Merriwa Industries on closing Cobram site and no Social Plus deal

By Anthony Bunn
June 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Tim McCurdy addresses the media at Merriwa Grove last week with families and Social Plus' Michael Thompson watching on. Picture from Cobram Courier
MP Tim McCurdy addresses the media at Merriwa Grove last week with families and Social Plus' Michael Thompson watching on. Picture from Cobram Courier

THE operator of homes for 19 men with mental health issues says it is too difficult to reach a takeover deal with an Albury support service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.